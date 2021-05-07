Advertisement

National Day of Prayer at the North Dakota State Capitol

National Day of Prayer at the Capitol
National Day of Prayer at the Capitol(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - May 6 is the National Day of Prayer, a time set aside for people to pray for the country.

In North Dakota, the observance was at the state capitol.

Last spring the gathering inside was limited to ten people and patrons were able to drive up to the Capitol Mall and tune in to a radio station that broadcasted the prayers.

This year, 200 hundred guests were allowed inside to participate.

“We were just very blessed and very honored to be a part of National Day of Prayer. We’ve been part of it now for four years and it’s a great event and as Family Policy Alliance of North Dakota, we certainly stand for Biblical values and this fit right into who we are,” said Family Policy Alliance of North Dakota executive director Mark Jorritsma.

The event was streamed on the Family Policy Alliance of North Dakota’s Facebook page.

This isn’t the only prayer session taking place in North Dakota.

If you’re looking for a session, check the National Day of Prayer’s website by searching North Dakota under the events tab.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chrystopher Bitz
Ft. Lincoln Elementary administrator arrested for child abuse
Wednesday: 4.2% rate; 173 positive; 3 deaths; 41.5% 2x vaccinated
Chad Isaak
Isaak says he will consider representing himself in capital murder case
Earl Howard
State moves to dismiss murder charge
National car shortage
National car shortage impacts North Dakota dealerships

Latest News

Photo courtesy: North Dakota Department of Commerce
New Visitor Services Center unveiled at the Chateau de Mores
Masks
Parents, students discuss mask mandate with Minot Public School District leadership
Mayor Klug
Williston mayor highlights partnerships and future projects at State of the City
Seventh-grader Grady Christensen is out for track for the first time this spring.
Middle school athletes run special race with teammate