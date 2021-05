CARRINGTON, N.D. - The Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will make stops in Carrington and Harvey next week.

They will pass out fresh produce, baked goods, and boxed goods at Dakota Central on Wednesday, May 12 from 10 to 11 a.m. and Harvey High School from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

The food is available at no cost to anyone in need.

