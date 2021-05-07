Minot community rallies to kick ALS

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot community is rallying around a local family whose daughter was diagnosed with an incurable disease.

The Denton-Bursiek family said that they are taking things one day at a time after their daughter Leah was diagnosed with ALS, a neurodegenerative disease that affects the brain and the spinal cord.

A month ago, 19-year-old Angeleah Bursiek received the diagnosis that would change her life forever: ALS.

“We’d been going back and forth to clinics and walk-ins you know. And her being so young they just overlooked it,” said Angeleah’s father A.J. Denton.

Now the Denton-Bursiek family is three months into Leah’s ALS journey. Her parents have to guide her through some common everyday activities.

“We’re still getting into a routine but, it’s a lot better than hospital living,” said Angeleah’s mother Amanda Denton.

This family said they’ve seen immeasurable love and support from family and friends.

“We’re here for Leah and her hard times but, she still always smiles and I love that,” said family friend Kristi Bertsch.

The greater community has rallied behind her.

This year’s iMagicon raised $1,500 for Leah’s family for medical and travel costs.

Several local businesses are participating in the “Ninja’s Kick ALS” campaign.

“The community’s been amazing just from personal people, even people even all around the world and the United States who don’t even live here helped out through Facebook,” said A.J.

The limitations of the disease don’t stop Leah from showing her gratitude for everyone, especially her best friend Rondi.

“She’s real and straight up. She’s the most honest person I know and has the biggest heart. This journey wouldn’t be the same without her. I have made love her and am glad to call her my best friend,” said Leah.

A community rallying behind a family and their daughter to kick ALS.

Anyone interested can contact A.J. Denton to purchase a “Ninjas kick ALS” T-shirt by texting 701-340-2528.

You can also find out more Leah’s Journey so far on their fundraiser Facebook page here.

Another fundraiser page is expected to be available in the near future.

The family said they want to thank the community for their continued support including: Burlington DLB Kids and staff, Ryan GMCL Mike and Kathy Gaddie and staff, The Starving Rooster: Jeremy Mahayny and Staff, Steph Kama, Magic City Dumpster, Dunn Diehl Dental, Golden Dragon Martial Arts, iMagicon, 501st Legion, Starfleet, USS Dakota, Taco Fest, The Spot, Jerome Gruenberg, Kristi and Rondi Bertsch and all other contributors.