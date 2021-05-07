Advertisement

Middle school athletes run special race with teammate

Seventh-grader Grady Christensen is out for track for the first time this spring.
Seventh-grader Grady Christensen is out for track for the first time this spring.(Caitlyn Schutt)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A heartwarming video from a middle school track meet at the Sanford Sports Complex Thursday afternoon.

Seventh-grader Grady Christensen is out for track for the first time this spring.

Grady has Down syndrome and has been cheered on by his Wachter Middle School teammates all season.

Thursday, his team, and members of opposing teams took their support to a new level.

Despite just finishing their own races, the boys ran with Grady during his 100-meter dash, cheering him on and encouraging him the entire race.

What you don’t see on that video is the large number of friends and athletes who met Grady at the finish line for a celebration.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chrystopher Bitz
Ft. Lincoln Elementary administrator arrested for child abuse
Wednesday: 4.2% rate; 173 positive; 3 deaths; 41.5% 2x vaccinated
Chad Isaak
Isaak says he will consider representing himself in capital murder case
Earl Howard
State moves to dismiss murder charge
National car shortage
National car shortage impacts North Dakota dealerships

Latest News

Photo courtesy: North Dakota Department of Commerce
New Visitor Services Center unveiled at the Chateau de Mores
National Day of Prayer at the Capitol
National Day of Prayer at the North Dakota State Capitol
Masks
Parents, students discuss mask mandate with Minot Public School District leadership
Mayor Klug
Williston mayor highlights partnerships and future projects at State of the City