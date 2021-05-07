MHA Nation tribal staff experience cyberattack

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Officials the Three Affiliated Tribes issued a statement confirming they were the victim of what they believe to be a cyberattack last month.

According to the statement staff identified a network intrusion on April 29.

Since then they have been working with internal and external resources to find out the specifics and bring their networks back online as quickly as possible.

They statement also said they are continuing to modify and update their practices to maintain security and privacy of their information.

The full statement reads:

Per MHA Tribal Officials,

Per MHA Tribal Officials,

"On April 29, 2021, we experienced a network intrusion. At this time, we believe we were the victim of a sophisticated cyber-attack. We are engaged with internal and external resources to determine what happened and to bring our operations back online as quickly and safely as possible. We continually evaluate and modify our practices and internal controls to enhance the security and privacy of information that we maintain."