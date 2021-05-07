Advertisement

MHA Nation tribal staff experience cyberattack

MHA Nation cyberattack
MHA Nation cyberattack(kfyr)
By Faith Hatton
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Officials the Three Affiliated Tribes issued a statement confirming they were the victim of what they believe to be a cyberattack last month.

According to the statement staff identified a network intrusion on April 29.

Since then they have been working with internal and external resources to find out the specifics and bring their networks back online as quickly as possible.

They statement also said they are continuing to modify and update their practices to maintain security and privacy of their information.

The full statement reads:

Per MHA Tribal Officials,

“On April 29, 2021, we experienced a network intrusion. At this time, we believe we were the victim of a sophisticated cyber-attack. We are engaged with internal and external resources to determine what happened and to bring our operations back online as quickly and safely as possible. We continually evaluate and modify our practices and internal controls to enhance the security and privacy of information that we maintain.”Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chrystopher Bitz
Ft. Lincoln Elementary administrator arrested for child abuse
Mandan police investigating suspicious object near 1st St, 2nd Ave NW
Chad Isaak
Quick removed from murder case; Vogel Law Firm to represent Chad Isaak
Earl Howard
South Central District court judge dismisses murder charge against Earl Howard
Jeremy Frohlich
Mandan man pleads guilty to multiple child sex crime charges

Latest News

Childcare Provider Appreciation Day
Childcare provider appreciation day
Tribe to rename ballfield in Belcourt for Kyle ‘Opie’ Brien Saturday
Dakota College at Bottineau campus fair
Dakota College at Bottineau to host first college campus fair
Carter Barley
Minot State Men’s Hockey’s Carter Barley named ACHA Div. I Rookie of the Year
PHOTO: Jared Freeman and Lucas Jerylow
Paddlefish season going quick