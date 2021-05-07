Mandan police investigating suspicious object near 1st St, 2nd Ave NW

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police are currently handling an incident involving a suspicious object in the area of the 1st St and 2nd Ave NW.

The Bismarck Bomb Squad has been notified and is responding.

At this time, police have closed streets surrounding the immediate area. The area involved includes 1st St NW from Collins to 4th Ave NW along with portions of the avenues in that area.

The public is asked to avoid travel to this area until the incident has been resolved.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.