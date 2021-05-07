Advertisement

Gateway to Science field trips are increasing as COVID restrictions relax

Gateway to Science
Gateway to Science(kfyr)
By Hallie Brown
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gateway to Science’s outreach program is booked and busy this year as more coronavirus restrictions are relaxed.

Much of their scheduled programming was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

In order to adapt during the shutdown, Gateway to Science, held virtual workshops, and created a STEM at home program so that parents could log-on and get STEM activities for their children.

“We always offer hands-on STEM activities, and so it’s a great place to bring your students so that you can actually talk about, bring back into the classroom what you did here in the gallery.”

So far this year they’ve held 32 field trips and two STEM Spectacular community outreach events.

