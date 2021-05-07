Advertisement

Band Day scheduled for May 8, ‘rain or shine’

Williston Band Day Parade
Williston Band Day Parade(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. -The annual Band Day parade in Williston will take place Saturday, May 8 after it was canceled last year.

The event, which happens Mothers’ Day weekend, was postponed in 2020 to the fall before eventually being called off due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

The parade will start at the Williston ARC, move north toward 2nd Avenue W, and then to Harmon Park.

The Williston CVB made some changes to the parade this year, the biggest one being starting the parade at 12 p.m. Sabrina Ramey with the CVB says it helps bands that have to travel to Williston.

“That’s been a welcomed change. It also warms up the instruments a little bit, so that’s another reason to move it to noon,” said Ramey.

Even with rain forecasted throughout Saturday, Ramey believes the event is a go, “rain or shine.” The final decision comes to the weather advisory group, who would make a decision Saturday morning.

Normally, the event would only be cancelled if there were signs of dangerous weather, like lightning.

