Williston Mayor Howard Klug announces he will run for re-election in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston Mayor Howard Klug announced he will run for his third term in 2022.

Klug was the first mayor chosen since Ward Koeser, who held the position for 20 years. He made the announcement at the end of his State of the City Address. He says being Mayor has been fun and bringing new ventures to town is his favorite part.

“The most exciting thing is when somebody comes in and says, ‘we want to spend a bunch of money in your city because we believe in you,’” said Klug.

He says with plenty of new projects coming, like Williston Square and a new hospital and clinic by Sanford Health, he feels he can continue to do great things for the City.

“Partnerships and relationships are what is going to move the city of Williston forward, and I want to be a part of that for the next five years,” said Klug.

The mayoral election will be held next June.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.