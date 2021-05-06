Ward County offering antibody testing for county employees

MINOT, N.D. – Ward County will begin offering antibody testing to county employees soon.

In a 3-to-2 vote county commissioners decided to get 2,500 free test kits from the state.

The kits will run through Trinity Health.

The county will pay for that processing with federal CARES Act funding.

“We want to make sure we do our part in mitigating the spread of it, and another thing is we don’t want our employees to be tentative about if they have it to find out, so if they do have it, they’re not spreading it ,” said Ward County Commissioner Jim Rostad.

The county said the human resource department has already started the process of making the tests available to employees.

