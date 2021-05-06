Touch a Truck returns to Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Next week you may hear the sound of sirens and truck horns blaring on Mandan’s Main Street. That’s because Touch a Truck has returned after being reconfigured last year due to the pandemic.

Touch a Truck is put on by the Mandan Progress Organization to bring big trucks to little kids.

The event will be held on Main Street on Saturday, May 15 from 11am to 3pm.

Construction trucks, emergency vehicles and more will be on display and children will be able to learn about the equipment up-close from operators.

Those attending are encouraged to bring a nonperishable for the Aid Inc. food pantry.

