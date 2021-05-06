Advertisement

Tigirlily to perform homecoming concert in Medora

(KFYR)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - Tigirlily will headline the Burning Hills Amphitheatre this summer.

This will be their first performance in North Dakota since signing with Monument Records earlier in this year, after their single “Somebody Does” reached #1 on the iTunes Music Store.

The North Dakota-born, Nashville-based country music duo will take the stage in Medora at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 5.

VIP tickets for the performance will go on sale May 11 here Tickets will open to the general public on May 18.

