Test launch involving unarmed missile from Minot Air Force Base aborted

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – A test launch involving an unarmed missile from the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base was scrubbed before launch after the missile’s computer detected an issue.

The launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California aborted when the computer "detected a fault in the sequence of checks prior to launching," according to a spokesperson with Air Force Global Strike Command.

The launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California aborted when the computer “detected a fault in the sequence of checks prior to launching,” according to a spokesperson with Air Force Global Strike Command.

“Upon detection of this fault, it shut itself down. The missile did exactly what it was designed to do,” said Carla Pampe, with Public Affairs for the AFGSC.

A news release from the command indicated it looking into whether they can reschedule.

The tests are done often and are not a response to current events, but rather a test and show of the country’s deterrent.

