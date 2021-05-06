Advertisement

Taxi drivers react to Moorhead killing of a fellow taxi driver

By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The news of the death of a 24-year-old Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi, a taxi driver killed in Moorhead during a potential robbery gone wrong has some fellow taxi drivers filled with emotion.

“I feel bad because we are a taxi driver and we work with the public,” said Indra Rauph, a driver for Reeyu Taxi.

Dickson Adom, a driver for Ashtown Taxi says he feels for the young man’s family.

“I’m sorry. I’m most concerned and I send my sincere condolence to them,” he said.

Hearing of these kinds of incidents also has many of these taxi workers fearing for their lives while on the job.

“I don’t feel like driving because I have two daughters and my new baby is coming. It feels kind of scary,” said Rauph.

Rauph also said thankfully he hasn’t been in a similar situation, but still has safety concerns for the future.

Adom says he is disappointed these kinds of tragedies continue to occur.

He also expressed his worry about the types of passengers he picks up as he is not sure how people may react.

He says taxi drivers have it hard and different experiences can occur.

“Those I transport some jump out without paying,” said Adom.

When any dangerous situation may come up Rauph believes taxi drivers deserve better protection.

“We need safety mostly from the police department.,” he said”

