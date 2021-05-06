Advertisement

State regulators holding public hearing on proposed transmission line in Mountrail County

By Grace Kraemer
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANLEY, N.D. – The North Dakota Public Service Commission is holding a public hearing Thursday on a proposed electric transmission line through Mountrail County.

Basin Electric Power cooperative has plans to build the 26.5 mile-long electric transmission line starting east of Tioga.

The proposed project would include 95 steel-pole structures going through private and public property.

During Thursday’s hearing, the commission asked why the project couldn’t not be underground, minimizing the impact on landowners.

Four landowners provided testimony during the hearing.

KMOT has a reporter at the hearing and will bring coverage on the Evening Report.

More information on the proposed line can be found here.

