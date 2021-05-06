BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you grow up playing hockey and swinging a baseball bat in the back yard, chances are you’re going to be pretty good at both and that is the case for this week’s Sports Spotlight, Cru Walker from Legacy High School.

The Legacy Sabers baseball program is loaded with next-level talent. One of those ready for the college is Walker.

Walker is finishing up his last season with some of the guys he’s been playing with since elementary school.

“I mean a lot of the guys on this team, like 5 or 6 of them, I’ve been playing with since I was nine years old, or eight years old, so it’s kind of nice to have those guys growing up to play with. I’d say it’s a different atmosphere every year. Not being able to play last year, obviously it sucked, but we’re back this year, and everyone is super excited to be here,” said Walker.

Cru not only stars on the diamond, but also on the ice with the Century Patriots.

“I started playing hockey when I was about tree years old. We had a rink out in our backyard, same with hitting off a tee, hitting in the cage, always had a cage in our backyard, so always grew up kind of into it,” said Walker

It takes work and dedication to do what he’s done, and his head coach understands what Walker will leave behind.

Eddie Streeter, Legacy Head Baseball Coach: “I think Cru is going to go down as one of our better athletes and competitors, and what he’s done over the course of four years is nothing short of unbelievable. From where he came from as a kid, and now he’ll be able to play at U-Mary next year, he signed there, it’s just super gratifying and I’m super proud of him.”

Cru is used to being at Municipal Park because he plays for the Governors, but his college choice was more than baseball.

“I’d say it was definitely one of the harder decisions I’ve had to make in my lifetime. Family is a super important thing to me, and my dad has never really missed a baseball game or hockey game ever, and I don’t want to make him drive all the way to Iowa, or something like that, to watch me play ball so I figured I’d make it easy on them. And Mary’s a great school, I’m super happy with my decision,” said Walker.

Though lucky to be moving to the next level, Walker says him and the guys he’s been playing with for almost a decade are making the most of this final spring.

Walker said: “I’d say we definitely got to realize that this is our last year, we can’t take it for granted. I think we’re just trying to make the most of it, have fun, stay loose, and just play baseball. I mean I’m trying to just work on simple things whether it’s hitting or fielding or anything like that, but just enjoying the time with the guys and friends I’ve been playing with since I was 8 years old. It’s just going to be a lot of memories made this year.”

Walker and the Sabers are 7-0 in the W.D.A. so far this baseball season.

