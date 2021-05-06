South Central District court judge dismisses murder charge against Earl Howard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Thursday, South Central District court judge Douglas Bahr signed off on the state’s request to dismiss a murder charge against the 42-year- old.

State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the murder charge on Tuesday.

“The forensic evaluation of the firearm did not reveal evidence as to which defendant shot the victim and therefore the state cannot corroborate the statements of the co-defendant who claimed the defendant shot the victim,” read court documents.

Howard and co-defendant Nikki Entzel are accused of murdering Nikki’s husband, Chad Entzel, and attempting to start the home on fire with his body inside.

Howard is still charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit arson, arson and conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence.

