BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We are preparing for warmer days ahead and more time to soak up the sun. It’s a great time to talk about how to protect your skin.

We learned earlier this week through “Project Hope” that skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the country. Dr. Jean Gustafson from Mid Dakota Clinic is joining us now.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.