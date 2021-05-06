Residential natural gas prices going up

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota homes are going to see an increase to their gas bill.

The state’s Public Service Commission approved a price increase on residential natural gas usage after months of negotiations with Montana-Dakota Utilities.

Old pipes, higher maintenance costs and increased demand. These three factors are why are why the average consumer will pay an additional $80 this year.

But many who are on the hook for that will have to make some tough financial decisions.

For some, the additional four dollars a month isn’t much to worry about.

For those on a fixed income, yet another increase in an unwelcomed surprise.

“That’s not the only increase we face. We face all the other increases that everybody faces. So, it’s not just this area. It’s the big picture. And that’s what affects us,” said Howard Burns Sr. of Bismarck.

To support people like Howard, The American Association of Retired Persons intervened with the price increase.

The say the old deal didn’t share the costs fairly, and would hurt those on a fixed income more.

Ultimately, they reached a deal.

“In any agreement, there are things you really like and there are things you just really have to live with. That’s where it is. We’re happy consumers were able to see a million dollars in savings beyond what they otherwise likely would’ve been asked to pay,” said AARP State Director Josh Askvig.

But what is the increase for?

Much of the new funds will be used to replace old pipelines. Some aging from 50 to 70 years old.

“Basically, we’re doing it proactively instead of reactively of having an issue happen and then going ‘okay, we’re going to replace it now. And it’s kindof a yearly process where we’re continually doing this,” said MDU Spokesman Mark Hanson.

This year, MDU is expected to replace more than 140,000 feet of mainline pipes over four states.

That’s more than 26 miles. Seven miles will be replaced in Dickinson alone.

For the past year, much of the increase has already been in place. An initial $3.57 was installed in January.

The additional 65 cents will take effect at the beginning of June.

