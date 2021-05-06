Replacing Minot’s cast iron pipes

MINOT, N.D. – Minot City leaders discussed a more aggressive program for replacing the city’s cast iron water pipes moving forward.

Public Works said they are working over the next year to develop the plan. They need to replace about 86 miles of cast iron pipe in the city, with an initial cost estimate of $250 million worth of work.

“That’s actually one of our pipes that we’ve replaced. Over years and years of buildup this is what happens. A six inch pipe there’s probably an inch and a half of capacity left in that pipe,” said Dan Jonasson, Public Works Director.

Jonasson said they typically replace the pipe when other projects cross an area, but that plan might not get the job done.

