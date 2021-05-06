Advertisement

North Dakota sees increase in deer hunting licenses

(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota Game and Fish said they’ve seen an increase in deer hunting licenses this year.

Leadership with the department said they have awarded roughly 72,000 hunting licenses.

That’s about 3,000 more than last year.

They said this year marks the eighth consecutive year of growth.

“There are more deer out on the landscape. and there is going to be more hunting opportunity may be had by the deer hunting public which we know is a very important and popular past time for people in North Dakota,” said Wildlife Division Chief Jeb Williams.

The department said that growth has been across regions but even more so in western parts of the state.

The season opens this November.

