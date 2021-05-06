Mystics Baseball before Mon-Dak

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck State baseball team will be in Williston for the Mon-Dak Conference tournament, and it starts on Friday.

The Mystics are the number two seed, and they earned a first-round bye. If the seeding was bases solely on hitting, BSC would be number one. Bismarck State is second in the NJCAA in slugging percentage and fifth in nation in average. One of the main reasons for that is what they did when school started.

Michael Keeran, Bismarck State Head Coach, “In the fall we didn’t let them touch a metal bat for four weeks it was all wood and we just like to put them in really tough situations. we’re not going to give them a feel-good day. We’re going to put the machine up high. We’re going to put it with a high spin rate.

We forced them to swing wood until basically this spring just to see what the barrel feels like and now that they have metal bats in their hands you can see the results. I think that was the biggest thing is just them staying with the process.”

The process is working. BSC has won 22-games this spring and 17 of them are in the Mon-Dak Conference. The Mystics enter the tournament on a six-game winning streak and they’ve won 11 of their last 12.

“I love playing with these guys. The sticks are rolling right now. Our pitching is tremendous right now and we’re playing some solid defense on the field, and we just have to keep rolling and not look too far ahead but hopefully do well in the post-season as well,” said BSC freshman Michael Halquist.

BSC freshman Logan Grant said: “It’s awesome to be part of a team that can produce runs, especially with us being such a young core. You can’t really explain it with us being so young and going against teams with that got 20–21-year-old guys. It’s awesome. It’s an awesome feeling.”

Bismarck State College will play the winner of the Dawson and Bottineau game at 5:30 p.m. CT on Friday. Miles Community College is the number one seed.

