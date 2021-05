BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This year, Hope was lucky enough to have her mom, grandmother and aunt visiting her close enough to Mother’s Day. She got to treat all of them.

They asked for a makeover, for some tips on how each could apply their makeup, so Hope took them to Glance Spa & Salon to hear from the professionals.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.