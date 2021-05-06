Minot’s Deonte Martinez commits to Bismarck State College

MINOT, N.D. - Minot High’s Deonte Martinez has committed to Bismarck State College to continue his basketball career.

In his senior year, Martinez led the Magi to its first region title since 2016, and a trip to the Class A state title game, where they fell just short to West Fargo.

Martinez was named the West Region Senior Athlete of the Year, made first team Class A Boys All-State, and was a finalist for North Dakota Mr. Basketball 2021.

