Advertisement

Minot Public Works, Engineering won’t move to new city hall

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Alderman heard a report at the Monday City Council Meeting about keeping public works in their own building when administration moves to a new city hall.

Engineers said their department and community development work better together, they can take advantage of investment in the public works building.

City leaders pointed out that moving the departments would also move a lot of their vehicles to parking lots around the Wells Fargo building.

“Allows for the city to consider keeping some tenants that are currently in there, and as things become more digitized there’s more opportunity for growth in those departments out at public works than there would be at the proposed new site,” said Doug Larson, JLG Architects.

City leaders approved the option to keep those departments separate.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earl Howard
State moves to dismiss murder charge
New Details: Isaak accused of visiting scene of murder a week prior
Bobby Hintz
Third victim comes forward accusing Menoken man of rape
Wednesday: 4.2% rate; 173 positive; 3 deaths; 41.5% 2x vaccinated
Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why

Latest News

National car shortage
National car shortage impacts North Dakota dealerships
Bismarck’s Lauren Ware Invited to U19 Trials
A lot of parents had to work from home in 2020, and now that things are opening back up, we...
How are daycares holding up amid pandemic?
Tierrecita Vallejo levee
Flood Protection on the way for Tierrecita Vallejo
Test launch involving unarmed missile from Minot Air Force Base aborted