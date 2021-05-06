Minot Public Works, Engineering won’t move to new city hall

MINOT, N.D. – Alderman heard a report at the Monday City Council Meeting about keeping public works in their own building when administration moves to a new city hall.

Engineers said their department and community development work better together, they can take advantage of investment in the public works building.

City leaders pointed out that moving the departments would also move a lot of their vehicles to parking lots around the Wells Fargo building.

“Allows for the city to consider keeping some tenants that are currently in there, and as things become more digitized there’s more opportunity for growth in those departments out at public works than there would be at the proposed new site,” said Doug Larson, JLG Architects.

City leaders approved the option to keep those departments separate.

