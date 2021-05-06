Advertisement

Minot Public Schools loosens mask mandates effective May 26

(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School Board voted Thursday to change the district’s mask policy for students from a requirement to a recommendation, effective May 26.

The vote followed lengthy discussion and testimony from parents, students and community members on the issue of whether to continue requiring masks.

