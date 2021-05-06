Advertisement

Minot educators response to Native American education bill

Native educators say they are excited for students to learn more about Native Americans in the...
Native educators say they are excited for students to learn more about Native Americans in the past and present.(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Schools in North Dakota will soon be required to teach Native American history.

Some school leaders said they don’t yet know how that will incorporate Senate Bill 2304.

They have until the start of the 2021 fall semester to begin including more Native American history in curriculums.

The curriculum goes into effect this August, though students will not need it to graduate high school until 2025.

Native educators say they are excited for students to learn more about Native Americans in the past and present.

“I’m glad the state has taken the chance because the history of anywhere you’re at you should learn about the indigenous people of that area. so don’t just say ok you have to teach it but teach it the correct way. Don’t teach that we are just part of history but teach that we’re still here,” said MSU Native American Center Director Annette Mennem.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, signed the bill last week.

Related content:

Native American Education Bill going to Burgum’s desk

North Dakota schools begin instituting Native American history into curriculum

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday: 4.2% rate; 173 positive; 3 deaths; 41.5% 2x vaccinated
Earl Howard
State moves to dismiss murder charge
Chad Isaak
Isaak says he will consider representing himself in capital murder case
New Details: Isaak accused of visiting scene of murder a week prior
Bobby Hintz
Third victim comes forward accusing Menoken man of rape

Latest News

Skin Cancer Awareness Month
Skin Cancer Awareness Month
Mother's Day Makeover At Glance
Mother’s Day Makeover At Glance
Salmon with Avocado Butter
Salmon with Avocado Butter
National Wildfire Awareness Month
National Wildfire Awareness Month
Meet Azriel
ND Today Adopt A Pet is Azriel