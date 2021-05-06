Minot educators response to Native American education bill

MINOT, N.D. – Schools in North Dakota will soon be required to teach Native American history.

Some school leaders said they don’t yet know how that will incorporate Senate Bill 2304.

They have until the start of the 2021 fall semester to begin including more Native American history in curriculums.

The curriculum goes into effect this August, though students will not need it to graduate high school until 2025.

Native educators say they are excited for students to learn more about Native Americans in the past and present.

“I’m glad the state has taken the chance because the history of anywhere you’re at you should learn about the indigenous people of that area. so don’t just say ok you have to teach it but teach it the correct way. Don’t teach that we are just part of history but teach that we’re still here,” said MSU Native American Center Director Annette Mennem.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, signed the bill last week.

Related content:

Native American Education Bill going to Burgum’s desk

North Dakota schools begin instituting Native American history into curriculum

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.