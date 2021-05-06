Advertisement

Mandan man pleads guilty to multiple child sex crime charges

Jeremy Frohlich
Jeremy Frohlich(kfyr)
By Julie Martin
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man pleaded guilty Wednesday to four counts of gross sexual imposition.

Police say 36-year-old Jeremy Frohlich inappropriately touched multiple children in Morton and Burleigh County.

Frohlich pleaded guilty to two counts of GSI in Morton County, and two more GSI charges in Burleigh County.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered in both cases.

