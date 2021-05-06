Mandan man pleads guilty to multiple child sex crime charges

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man pleaded guilty Wednesday to four counts of gross sexual imposition.

Police say 36-year-old Jeremy Frohlich inappropriately touched multiple children in Morton and Burleigh County.

Frohlich pleaded guilty to two counts of GSI in Morton County, and two more GSI charges in Burleigh County.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered in both cases.

