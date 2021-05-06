Man looking to upset current chair in NDGOP District 1

WILLISTON, N.D. - A local oilfield worker will challenge the current District 1 chairman of North Dakota’s GOP Party. Cole Kratochvil says he is running because he is unhappy with how legislators in District 1 voted this session.

At an informal event Friday, he said it’s important for the people to be active and to elect people who will vote with the party’s platform.

“At our district level, we can then use that as a vehicle to drive candidates to vote in the correct way, fundraise for people willing to vote in the correct way, and get people on the ballot for us that are going to vote in the correct way,” Kratochvil said.

Kratochvil cited representatives Patrick Hatlestad and David Richter’s votes to expel former Rep. Luke Simons and Sen. Brad Bekkedahl’s, R-Williston, vote against the transgender sports ban as some reasons for change.

“We kind of have very conservative values out here and our legislators are not always voting in line with the conservative values we have,” said Kratochvil.

Sitting chairman Eric Nelson says his two terms have been a positive experience. He highlighted the accomplishments he and the party have brought to the district, including obtaining state funding for infrastructure and securing funds to build XWA.

“That doesn’t happen without our legislative team going and securing those state dollars,” Nelson said.

Nelson also supported the local delegates

“I don’t agree with every single vote that they’ve made, obviously. We have a bigger tent in the Republican party than other parties so there is room for disagreement,” Nelson said.

Both Nelson and Kratochvil say it’s important for the public to be active in the community and to come out and voice their support.

The vote will be held Thursday May 6 at 7 p.m. at the Williston ARC meeting room. Proof of residence and a $20 district membership is required to vote.

