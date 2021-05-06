Advertisement

Investigation continues into cause of New Town apartment fire

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
NEW TOWN, N.D. – The cause of a fire that destroyed an apartment complex the morning of Easter Sunday in New Town remains under investigation by state officials, according to a spokesperson for the tribe’s emergency response.

Emily Sitting Bear, the Emergency Operations Center Director for the MHA Nation, said that they have not heard a cause of the fire from the State Fire Marshal, though investigations like these can take as much as six weeks to complete.

The April 4 fire destroyed Building 2 of the Hawk Estates Apartment Complex. No one was seriously hurt, with one person being treated for smoke inhalation.

The 4Bears Casino, and later the Red Cross, helped displaced tenants with housing arrangements.

Building 1 of the complex was untouched by the fire.

