Flood Protection on the way for Tierrecita Vallejo

Tierrecita Vallejo levee
Tierrecita Vallejo levee(kfyr)
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot City leaders approved the WC-1 plan for the Tierrecita Vallejo levee segment at Monday’s city council meeting.

In this rendering by the Souris River Joint Board, the proposed levee will protect the neighborhood and tie off the Northwest end of Minot’s flood protection.

It has an estimated price tag of almost $8 million.

Almost $3 million or 35% will be paid for by the city of Minot.

