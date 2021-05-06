Advertisement

Enduring COVID restrictions

By Jody Kerzman
Published: May. 6, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pandemic has been tough on all of us. For people in long term care facilities, it has been a lonely time.

Betty Mills, 94, lives in assisted living at Touchmark in Bismarck. She says she had to quarantine since the start of the pandemic and says of all the experiences in her life, that was one of the most difficult.

“The time I spent alone I spent happily, but I like going down for breakfast and dinner, talking with people, and playing bridge. I play bridge every Friday. We were restricted,” said Mills.

As more people have gotten vaccinated, restrictions at places like Mills’ have been slowly lifted.

