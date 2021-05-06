Deep divide in pay highlights latest in District 007 Teacher Negotiations

WILLISTON, N.D. - The subject of pay is an important part of organizing the new Williston Basin School District 007.

When you combine two school districts with two different salary schedules, it’s going to be a challenge to make sure everyone is paid evenly. However, as of now proposals from both sides’ need to be reconciled.

This year, both Williston Public Schools District 1 and Williams County Schools District 8 paid a combined 28.5 million dollars towards their educators, which includes retirement, social security, and Medicare.

The School Board’s proposed schedule would cost the district about $29.2 million, a $700,000 increase.

The Williston Education Association’s schedule would cost about $32 million, a $3.5 million increase. For the School Board, they feel their schedule is fiscally responsible while making sure educators do not go backwards.

“We’re trying to be respectful of everybody and understand people’s concerns and we’re also trying to be as fiscally responsible as we can to the taxpayer and ultimately come to an agreement hopefully in the future,” said board lead negotiator Tom Kalil

The Williston Education Association is not happy with that proposal and is looking for a potential counter. They argue the board’s schedule is confusing and uneven towards teachers with the same experience but from different districts.

“WEA’s big thing is unity, so all teachers of the same experience and the same education would get the same dollar amount, and right now that’s not what the board is proposing,” said Matt Liebel.

Despite the gap, both Kalil and Liebel believe they can come to an agreement without going to impasse.

The school board went to executive session Wednesday to discuss further action. Both sides will meet again next Tuesday, with salary talks to be at the forefront.

