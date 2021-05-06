Bismarck’s Lauren Ware Invited to U19 Trials

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Lauren Ware has a chance to represent the United States on the world stage.

Ware will compete for a spot on the United States Under-19 World Cup Team.

Lauren finished her freshman season at the University of Arizona in the NCAA national championship game.

The U.S. World Cup roster will have a dozen players on it.

If Ware is picked for Team-USA, she will be playing in Hungary in August.

Lauren is a 2020 graduate of Century High School.

