Bismarck's Lauren Ware Invited to U19 Trials

(kfyr)
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Lauren Ware has a chance to represent the United States on the world stage.

Ware will compete for a spot on the United States Under-19 World Cup Team.

Lauren finished her freshman season at the University of Arizona in the NCAA national championship game.

The U.S. World Cup roster will have a dozen players on it.

If Ware is picked for Team-USA, she will be playing in Hungary in August.

Lauren is a 2020 graduate of Century High School.

