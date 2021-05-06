Advertisement

Bird scooters coming to Williston

The city of Williston voted unanimously to accept a memorandum of understanding to bring Bird scooters to town.(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new form of transportation is coming to Williston this summer.

Economic Development and Arnie’s Powersports and Cycle announced 75 electric scooters will be placed at hotspots across town.

Anyone can rent them by purchasing them through an app on their phones.

Arnie’s owner Austin Ellingson says they will pick them up daily to make sure they are charged up for the next day.

“It’s a great way to just hop on and explore downtown, and when your done, just leave it wherever you like and we’ll take care of the rest,” said Ellingson

He says the scooters will be available in mid-May. They are capable of going up to 25 miles per hour.

