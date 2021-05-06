Beekeepers, consumers may feel sting of drought

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Archeologists say honey lasts forever. But the same may not be true for bees. First it was varroa mites and viruses keeping North Dakota beekeepers up at night. Now, they’re worried about another thing: the dry conditions.

The word “drought” evokes images of dry brush and low water levels, but it means much more to beekeepers as their bees are at risk for starvation when nectar and pollen sources dry up.

“Beekeepers are eternal optimists. Like anything in agriculture, you have to be optimistic, or you probably should find something else to do; but it’s hard to be optimistic right now with as dry as it is,” said Gregg Stewart, commercial beekeeper for Stewart Apiaries in Bismarck.

To prepare, some keepers put in extra work, like feeding the insects with sugar and water.

“It’s much better if they can go out and make their own honey. They do a lot better that way, but [feeding] is one way we can carry them through if they don’t have anything to eat,” said Marie Ackerman, owner of Bee Unique Honey Inc. in Elgin.

Keepers may also move hives to more favorable locations if the drought continues.

“They’re a very important part of agriculture. It’s kind of in the background. You know, you might see some boxes out in the field when you are driving out in the country, but most people don’t really know what it’s all about,” added Stewart.

As the honey season kicks off, beekeepers hope the drought doesn’t sting.

The added work required to protect bees from drought could raise the cost of honey.

