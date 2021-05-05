Wednesday: 4.2% rate; 173 positive; 3 deaths; 41.5% 2x vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 4.2% Wednesday. 173 tests were positive out of 5,497. There were 3 new deaths (1,497 total). 40 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 9 ICU beds occupied. 990 cases remain active. 46.8% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 41.5% receiving two doses. There have been 549,627 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 3.1%. **Vaccine data is reported weekdays.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers in North Dakota visit the NDDoH dashboard.

