U-Mary graduate spreads Native American culture internationally through AirBnB experience

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We first brought you the story of Rebekah Jarvey last summer. She’s a University of Mary graduate and a fourth generation sewist and bead-worker who started crafting masks that paid homage to her Native American heritage.

Rebekah Jarvey still works full time as an HR generalist for the Chippewa Cree tribe in Rocky Boy, Mont. Now, her small, side business of making masks and ribbon skirts isn’t so small anymore, and she’s using her platform to educate others on Native American culture.

Jarvey says she’s sewn more than 2,000 masks over the past year, since her “Night & Day” mask went viral online.

“Somebody wants to take their hard earned money and have you make them something, that’s the most amazing feeling in the world,” said Jarvey.

Now, her business is more than just masks. She’s started an AirBnB experience, where anyone can sign up to take a course on Jarvey’s heritage and the history behind Native American fashions.

“We’ve gotten to meet people from all over the world, from all ages. Eleven years old was our youngest that took our experience, and then we had an adult senior living home take the experience,” said Jarvey.

Jarvey hosts the course with her son. People who have signed onto Jarvey’s AirBnB experience say it was a great learning opportunity.

“She’s really put together an interesting class. I don’t really care about fashion, and she makes it really interesting to the viewer, so I’ve been really impressed by that,” said Kristin Lamoureaux, a tourism professor at Virginia Tech.

Jarvey’s art continues to reach far and wide. The Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, Montana has requested a mask of hers for an exhibit. She was even featured in an ad campaign for the CDC during the pandemic.

You can find more information about how to connect with Jarvey on her website: https://rebekahjarvey.com/.

