Suspect prepares for retrial in Minot murder case

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot man being tried for murder a second time for a fatal stabbing in 2017 is now preparing to represent himself in his retrial.

Thirty-one-year-old Bradley Morales appeared in court Tuesday for a motion hearing requesting resources from the state to build his case.

Morales requested access to free phone calls, stamps and his old cell phone while in prison to be able to contact witnesses.

Officers from the Ward County Jail and Minot Police Department were both called up to testify and explain what options were available.

A jury convicted Morales in May of 2018 for the stabbing death of Sharmaine Leake in September of 2017. He was originally sentenced to a 40 year straight sentence with a chance of parole but Morales successfully appealed the conviction, on the grounds the courts violated his sixth amendment rights by closing off some proceedings to the public. A retrial that was originally set for January has been pushed back to August 9.

