SasyGals Lemonade: Bismarck 12-year-old has lofty goal for lemonade stand

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most of us probably had a lemonade stand at least once in our childhood.

But, Abby Daniels has taken the traditional lemonade stand to a new level. She’s hoping to raise $2,700 selling her SasyGals lemonade this summer, and she won’t keep a dime of what she earns.

This is Abby Daniels’ award winning lemonade.

“It is razzle dazzle raspberry,” said Daniels.

Don’t ask for the recipe.

“I can’t tell you!” she exclaimed when asked for her secret.

The recipe is top secret and the 12-year-old’s very own creation.

“I made it up,” she said.

It’s just one of several different flavors of lemonade you’ll find at her SasyGals lemonade stand. Daniels first started this little lemonade business three years ago, when she participated in Lemonade Day.

She raised $400 that year. Last year, she earned $1,350. This year, she hopes to double that.

“This year’s goal is $2,700,” Daniels stated.

She’ll donate whatever she earns to the Bismarck Cancer Center.

“My grandma died a few years ago of cancer so I want to help people with cancer get better,” she said.

Daniels is determined to reach her fundraising goal, one glass of lemonade at a time.

Abby will be selling lemonade at the Superslide amusement park this Saturday.

You can also support SasyGals lemonade by ordering takeout tomorrow. Both Bismarck Applebee’s locations will donate 20% of takeout orders to Abby’s fundraiser.

And she’ll be participating in Lemonade Day Bismarck-Mandan.

For more information on Lemonade Day: Bismarck-Mandan | Lemonade Day

For more about Abby’s SasyGals Lemonade, visit her Facebook page: SasyGals Lemonade | Facebook

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.