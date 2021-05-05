Pro’s Pointer #1

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A silver anniversary is for something that’s been around for a quarter of a century. This is the 25th year for Pro’s Pointers on Your News Leader.

Johnnie Candle and I thought it would be fun to revisit a fishing tip from the past to see what’s changed... each week will be a different year, beginning with the very first Pro’s Pointer we did 25-years ago.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame (from 1997): “Fishing this spring on the Missouri River has been phenomenal. The walleyes are biting pretty good.”

Some things have not changed in the last 25 years. Not only is the Missouri River full of walleye right now the size of the walleye is absolutely amazing.

(From 1997) “Another thing that hasn’t changed in the past 25 years is that a jig is still an incredible way to catch these fish. Another bait is the new rattling jigs that are available at just about any tackle shop in town. We have some rattles in a glass tube.”

What was new then sure seems to be old news now, and yes, we can still fish jigs with rattles, but adding a glass tube with beads just doesn’t happen anymore.

Jigs now have rattles built in and if we want more vibrating, we can do things like adding spinners to our jigs or maybe fishing an action tail. If we think we need even more vibration.

We can double down by fishing an action tail on a jig with a spinner. Jigs have been catching walleye for what seems like forever and they’re going to catch walleye well into the future but who knows what a jig will look like then.

I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.

Next week, we’ll be looking at something that was relatively new at the time, superline.

