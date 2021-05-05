Advertisement

Pierce County extending burn ban

Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PIERCE COUNTY, N.D. – Pierce County Commissioners extend the county’s burn ban to include recreation burning and reporting controlled burns.

The ban now includes garbage burning and burning crops and ditches when the fire danger rating is high, very high or extreme.

You can still use grills or commercially sold enclosed fire pits; however, they must be placed on a hard surface like concrete and be 15 feet away from dry land.

On days when controlled burns are allowed, they must be reported to the law enforcement center at 701-776-5245.

The Fire Index Rating and Red Flag Warnings can be found on the ND Response website.

