Outdoor warning sirens will begin monthly tests

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Minot Central Dispatch will begin routinely running its outdoor warning system tests starting next week.

Starting May 10, residents within the city of Minot and Ward County will hear 10 seconds of high and low tones followed by a voice message, which will be repeated three times.

The tests will run the second and last Monday of each month at 9:30 a.m. until October.

There will be no test on Memorial Day.

That test will run the next day, on June 1.

