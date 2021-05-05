Advertisement

New sign adds retro touch to Bismarck’s Patterson Place

Bismarck's Patterson Place
Bismarck's Patterson Place(kfyr)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A retro touch is coming to Bismarck’s Patterson Place with the addition of a new sign atop the building.

The design will reference the historic Hotel Patterson sign that was installed in the early 20th Century.

The new one will stretch 15 feet with letters four feet high.

It’s part of a Renaissance Zone project by building owners, The Schuett Companies.

