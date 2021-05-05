Advertisement

ND unemployment nearing pre-pandemic levels

(kfyr)
By Morgan Benth
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After unemployment numbers spiked during the pandemic, Job Service representatives said they’re finally seeing rates return to pre-pandemic levels in North Dakota.

Unemployment numbers usually dwindle slightly when the spring begins, but this year was different as people head back to work following the ‘new normal.’

“Our numbers of claims are down dramatically since a year ago when the pandemic started. They’re almost at pre-pandemic levels,” said ND Job Service Communications Officer Sarah Arntson.

Job Service is able to continue giving benefits out as soon as a claim is made thanks to federal funds, but they said they’re getting a manageable amount of claims compared to the huge influx they received at the beginning of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earl Howard
State moves to dismiss murder charge
New Details: Isaak accused of visiting scene of murder a week prior
Bobby Hintz
Third victim comes forward accusing Menoken man of rape
Wednesday: 4.2% rate; 173 positive; 3 deaths; 41.5% 2x vaccinated
The Beaver Creek Boys
The Beaver Creek Boys make up for lost time with “50 and a half” year reunion

Latest News

Pierce County Commissioners extend the county's burn ban to include recreation burning and...
Pierce County extending burn ban
Chad Isaak
Isaak says he will consider representing himself in capital murder case
Carpio EMS Services downsize
Carpio EMS Services downsize
Outdoor Warning Sirens
Outdoor warning sirens will begin monthly tests
Most of us probably had a lemonade stand at least once in our childhood.
SasyGals Lemonade: Bismarck 12-year-old has lofty goal for lemonade stand