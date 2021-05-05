Murder suspect extradited to Minot from Wisconsin

MINOT, N.D. – A man charged in a Minot murder has been extradited back to North Dakota.

Prosecutors charged 28-year-old Donald Cooper, Jr., as an accomplice to murder, in the January 2020 killing of 29-year-old Dominick Stephens.

Cooper fled the state and was tracked down in Wisconsin.

While fleeing from U.S. Marshals in April of 2020, Cooper caused a vehicle crash in Milwaukee that led to the deaths of two people.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison in their deaths.

Cooper made his initial appearance on the charges in Minot last week and will be arraigned in June.

Two other men have been sentenced in the case.

Related content:

Homicide defendant in Minot given 25 years for fatal Wisconsin crash

Suspect to serve 15 years in Minot accomplice to murder case

Second suspect sentenced in January murder in Minot

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.