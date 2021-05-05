Minot native named North Central Human Service director

MINOT, N.D. – North Central Human Service Center in Minot has a new regional director.

John Butgereit started the position Monday.

Butgereit has been with the service center since 2014.

The Minot native said some of his goals include continuing to build community relationships.

“It means a lot to me personally I’m very proud of the work North Central’s done. We have a long history of doing really good client care. Things have changed tremendously even in the time I’ve been here I think we’re always progressing and moving forward,” said Butgereit.

Butgereit took over the position held by Laurie Gotvaslee who announced her retirement early this year after nine years as director.

