Minot leaders approve grant for CTE center

CTE center
CTE center(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Dakota College at Bottineau is one step closer to getting a new location in Minot to be used for career and technical education.

The Minot City Council approved an $800,000 MAGIC Fund grant for Minot State University Foundation to purchase the property.

Minot State will then lease the building to Dakota College.

Leadership with the schools said they will undergo renovations soon and begin offering classes there by 2023.

“Hopefully in the long term it will attract students here, but also will keep that talent here in our community, and we won’t lose them to other parts of the state or to outside the state’s borders,” said Dr. Steven Shirley, Minot State University and Dakota College at Bottineau President.

The building is located at 120 Burdick Expressway East.

