Minot gaming limit set

By John Salling
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Some Minot residents raised concerns at Monday’s meeting over a city ordinance that would limit the number of gaming sites an organization can have in town.

Under previous rules organizations were limited to a set number of manned, and unlimited unmanned gaming sites. The new ordinance would set it to a total of six, which would cut off expansion for some groups. They moved to set the total limit to eight, which leaves businesses in town some room to expand.

“I don’t think it’s right if we allow unlimited number of sites in town. I think it would limit those smaller nonprofits that are looking at getting into gaming,” said Josh Ressler, Magic City Lions.

“We would be limited for any expansion or growth. We would just be limited to the six that we currently have,” said Jon Ries, Minot Junior Golf.

Other cities like Fargo have set a limit at ten machines.

