Legislative session ends with record high state budget

(CNN)
By Morgan Benth
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With legislative session over, the state’s budget is final.  The 2021-2023 budget is a record breaking one at nearly $17 billion.

Thanks to leftover federal coronavirus relief funds, North Dakota lawmakers said the budget didn’t end up as tight as they’d originally feared it would be during the pandemic.

“Well over $100 million of that is helping offset some costs for certain salaries that we would’ve paid out of the general fund. There’s some building projects we’re paying out of those federal funds. Those have been resources that have been helpful for the state to help make sure that our budget continues to be strong,” said Rep. Josh Boschee, D-Fargo.

Lawmakers also agreed on passing a $680 million bonding bill, which will help fund infrastructure projects with Legacy Fund earnings that will need to be paid back within 20 years.

